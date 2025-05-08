Monte Rosa Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $46.9 million. The…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $46.9 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $84.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLUE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.