Montauk Renewables: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) on Thursday reported a loss of $464,000 in its first quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $42.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNTK

