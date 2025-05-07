Monroe Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Wednesday reported profit of $532,000 in its first quarter.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Wednesday reported profit of $532,000 in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 19 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRCC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.