Monro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Fairport, New York-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $295 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.2 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

