Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Monro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Monro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 28, 2025, 7:52 AM

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Monro Muffler Brake Inc. (MNRO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Fairport, New York-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The automotive repair chain posted revenue of $295 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.2 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNRO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up