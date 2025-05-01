Monolithic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $133.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.79. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $637.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $635.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $640 million to $660 million.

