Monday.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $27.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The project management software developer posted revenue of $282.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $275.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Monday.com said it expects revenue in the range of $292 million to $294 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion.

