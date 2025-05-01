Mohawk Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $72.6 million.…

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $72.6 million.

The Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.57 billion.

