ModivCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Thursday reported a loss of $50.4 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of $3.52 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $650.7 million in the period.

