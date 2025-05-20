Modine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $49.6…

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $49.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.12 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $647.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $629.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $184 million, or $3.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.58 billion.

