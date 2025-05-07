MKS Instruments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $52…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $52 million.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.71 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $936 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $933.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.28 to $1.84.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $885 million to $965 million for the fiscal second quarter.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKSI

