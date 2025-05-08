Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $9.2 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The mobile imaging software company posted revenue of $51.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.9 million.

Mitek Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.

