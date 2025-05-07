Mistras: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J. (AP) — Mistras Group Inc. (MG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its first quarter.

The Princeton Junction, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The engineering services company posted revenue of $161.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MG

