Millrose: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Millrose Properties Inc. (MRP) on Wednesday reported profit of $64.8 million in its first…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Millrose Properties Inc. (MRP) on Wednesday reported profit of $64.8 million in its first quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that acquires and develops land for home builders posted revenue of $82.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.