MicroStrategy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.22 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $16.49.

The business software company posted revenue of $111.1 million in the period.

