MFA Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Tuesday reported net income of $41.2 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 29 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $180.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFA

