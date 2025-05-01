Mettler-Toledo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $163.6…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $163.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $7.81. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $8.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.90 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $883.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $875 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $9.45 to $9.70.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $41.25 to $42 per share.

