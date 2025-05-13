Metagenomi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Metagenomi Inc. (MGX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25 million in…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Metagenomi Inc. (MGX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

The genetic medicines company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.

