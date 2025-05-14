Mesa Air: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.9 million in…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The regional airline posted revenue of $115.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $91 million, or $2.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $476.4 million.

