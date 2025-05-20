Mesa Air: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $58.6 million in…

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $58.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of $1.42. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $94.7 million in the period.

