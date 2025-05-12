MeridianLink: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Monday reported a loss of $4.7…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Monday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for financial institutions posted revenue of $81.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.9 million.

MeridianLink expects full-year revenue in the range of $326 million to $334 million.

