Mercury Systems: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The maker of processing systems and software posted revenue of $211.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.1 million.

