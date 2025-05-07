MercadoLibre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $494 million.…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $494 million.

The Montevideo, Uruguay-based company said it had net income of $9.74 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.67 per share.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $5.94 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.53 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MELI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MELI

