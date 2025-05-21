Medtronic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.06 billion. The…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.06 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $8.93 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.83 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.66 billion, or $3.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.54 billion.

Medtronic expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.60 per share.

