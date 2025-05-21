MediWound: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YAVNE, Israel (AP) — YAVNE, Israel (AP) — MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $726,000 in its…

YAVNE, Israel (AP) — YAVNE, Israel (AP) — MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $726,000 in its first quarter.

The Yavne, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

The developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds posted revenue of $4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.1 million.

