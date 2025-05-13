MediciNova: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9…

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the La Jolla, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

