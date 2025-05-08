McKesson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.26 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $10.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $10.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.81 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $90.82 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.7 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.3 billion, or $25.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $359.05 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $36.75 to $37.55 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCK

