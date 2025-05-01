McDonald’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.87 billion. On a…



On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.67 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $5.96 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.08 billion.

