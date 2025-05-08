MBIA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MBIA Inc. (MBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $62 million in…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MBIA Inc. (MBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $62 million in its first quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.28 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $14 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $27 million.

