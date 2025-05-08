Maximus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported earnings of $96.6 million in its…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported earnings of $96.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.01 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.25 billion to $5.4 billion.

