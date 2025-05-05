Mattel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Monday reported a loss of $40.3…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Monday reported a loss of $40.3 million in its first quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $826.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $799.7 million.

