Matson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Matson Inc. (MATX) on Monday reported earnings of $72.3 million in its first quarter.

The Honolulu-based company said it had profit of $2.18 per share.

The ocean transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $782 million in the period.

