Mativ Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $425.5 million…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $425.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $7.82. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The paper and reconstituted tobacco company posted revenue of $484.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MATV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MATV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.