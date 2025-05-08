Match Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $117.6 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $117.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $831.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $827.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Match Group said it expects revenue in the range of $850 million to $860 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTCH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.