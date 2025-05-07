MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.7…

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $76 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.9 million.

