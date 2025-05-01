MasterCard: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3.28 billion. On…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3.28 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $3.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.73 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.57 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $7.25 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.12 billion.

