Marriott: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $665 million.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $665 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $6.26 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.57 to $2.62.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.82 to $10.19 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.