MarketAxess: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.1 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.87 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The operator of bond trading platforms posted revenue of $208.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $208.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.6 million.

