Marcus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2025

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $148.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCS

