Marcus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $148.8 million in the period.

