Marathon Petroleum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74 million in its first quarter.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $31.85 billion in the period.

