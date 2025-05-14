MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Wednesday reported net income of $29.2 million in…

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Wednesday reported net income of $29.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Gurgaon, India-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $245.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95.1 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $978.3 million.

