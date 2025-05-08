Main Street Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $116.1 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $116.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $137 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAIN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.