Maiden Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) on Monday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $14 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.7 million.

