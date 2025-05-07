Magnera: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Magnera Corporation (MAGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Magnera Corporation (MAGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.15 per share.

The maker of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials posted revenue of $824 million in the period.

