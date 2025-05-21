Magic Software: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) on Wednesday reported earnings of…

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The business process integration software company posted revenue of $147.3 million in the period.

Magic Software expects full-year revenue in the range of $593 million to $603 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGIC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.