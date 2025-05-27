Magal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Tuesday reported net income of $1 million…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Senstar Technologies Ltd. (SNT) on Tuesday reported net income of $1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The security and intelligence company posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.

