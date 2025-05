NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s sales and profit slipped and it and trimmed its profit forecast for 2025, but it…

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s sales and profit slipped and it and trimmed its profit forecast for 2025, but it beat 1st quarter expectations.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.