Lundin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $124.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $963.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $843.8 million.

