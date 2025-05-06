Lumentum: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $44.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The optical networking products maker posted revenue of $425.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lumentum expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $440 million to $470 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

