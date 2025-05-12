Lument: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) on Monday reported a loss of $523,000…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) on Monday reported a loss of $523,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.