Lucid Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Tuesday reported a loss of $366.2 million in its first quarter.

The Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The an electric vehicle automaker posted revenue of $235 million in the period.

